Australia’s Minogue has long been a dance-floor queen — even more so abroad than here in the States — and the music of early Madonna has often been a touchstone. But this time, she doubles down on the glitter-ball era of the late ’70s and early ’80s with a myriad of period musical allusions — to Chic, Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Zapp, and, of course, Madonna — and gratuitous lyrical shout-outs to Studio 54 and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”