How to watch Philadelphia’s Christmas tree lighting at City Hall

Philadelphians have the chance to kick off the holiday season with hundreds of others at tonight’s Center City tree lighting ceremony.

This evening, Thursday, Dec. 4, the Christmas tree at City Hall will be illuminated for the first time this season during an event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north side of City Hall, at North Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Live performances and the tree lighting begin at 7 p.m.

The 50-foot-tall, 75-year-old Concolor Fir, sourced from Stutzman Farms in New York, will tower over City Hall through Jan. 1. The tree is bigger and brighter this year, with a reimagined base that serves as a centerpiece with sparkles and dazzling lights.

Grammy-winning artists Ashanti and Lalah Hathaway will headline the yuletide event alongside the Philadelphia Girls Choir, iHeartRadio’s DJ Nico, and jazz singer Laurin Talese, who has performed with the likes of Patti LaBelle.

Cassie Donegan, the current Miss America , will also make an appearance.

On top of that, the city and partner organizations will be handing out prizes and freebies, such as light-up wands a, light-up Santa Hats, free hot apple cider from Linvilla Orchards, and the chance to win prizes from the Philadelphia Zoo, among other giveaways.

How to watch Philadelphia’s tree lighting

For those who can’t make tonight’s tree lighting, 6ABC will broadcast it live on television, online, or on their mobile app for Apple and Android. Pre-show starts at 6 p.m. with the main show and performances beginning at 7 p.m.

This annual city-run event is part of a wider event schedule to ring in the holiday season in Philadelphia, organized by Welcome America LLC, which also organizes the Wawa Welcome America festival on July 4. Don’t miss the free photo opportunity with Santa Claus at the Comcast Center on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.