Philadelphia’s Holiday Tree is in town and Ashanti will sing at its lighting ceremony

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced Wednesday that R&B singer Ashanti will perform at the city’s annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.

The Grammy-winning artist rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits as both a solo artist and through collaborations with artists Ja Rule, Big Pun, and Jennifer Lopez. In 2003, she released a Christmas album, Ashanti’s Christmas, that includes classics "Silent Night," “Winter Wonderland,” and “The Christmas Song.”

Advertisement

Ashanti will be joined by the Philadelphia Girls Choir, singer Laurin Talese — who portrayed Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill — and iHeartRadio’s DJ Nico.

Philadelphia’s holiday tree arrived Wednesday morning at the north side of City Hall, at Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, on a flatbed from Stutzman Farms, a division of Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, NY. The 75-year-old Abies concolor, or white fir, has been growing since it was planted by Dan Stutzman Sr.

“This tree was planted by my father, Dan Stutzman Sr., around 75 years ago,” said Dan Stutzman Jr., current owner of Stutzman Farms. “We thank the great people of Philadelphia for welcoming a tree from Stutzman Farms.”

Proof Productions will decorate the tree with an array of twinkling lights from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28.

“There’s nothing quite like Philadelphia during the holidays,” said Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia, one of the event’s sponsors. “The Philly Holiday Tree captures that feeling and brings it to life.”

The Philadelphia Tree Lighting Ceremony will be broadcast Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on 6abc, hosted by Cecily Tynan and Rick Williams. The event is produced by Welcome America in partnership with the Office of the City Representative.

For more information, log onto https://phillyholidaytree.com/