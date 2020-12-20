Next comes denial, also known as the “No worries: I have plenty of time” stage. And now, the final phase, when you realize you have exactly no time to ship the gifts you’ve yet to buy and that you’re going to be pulling another Christmas Eve all-nighter. On the other hand, if you’re in a family who’s been fully prepped for the holidays since Thanksgiving, well, good on you. Either way, you’re going to need to distract/tire out the kids to give yourself some time to get things done or revel in your accomplishments. Here are some ideas.