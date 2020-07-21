Starting Aug. 16, Live Nation and the Phillies will present what they’re calling the Live-In/Drive-In series, with live bands and comedians playing in the Citizens Bank Park parking lot.
So while baseball fans aren’t being allowed inside the ballpark during Phillies games this summer, socially distanced carloads of music and comedy fans will be gathering outside.
The series kicks off with comedian Bert Kreischer on Aug. 16 and will continue through Labor Day weekend with Lotus on Sept. 4, Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra on Sept. 5 and 6, and comedian Michael Blackson on Sept. 7 — with DJ Jazzy Jeff and his son Cory Townes among the lineup of openers.
Other Live-In/Drive-In highlights include Baltimore jam band Pigeons Paying Ping Pong on Aug. 21, Asbury Park folk-pop band The Front Bottoms on Aug. 23, and Philly-bred alt-pop band Mt. Joy on Aug. 25.
Tickets will be priced by the carload, ranging from $99.50 per carload to $225, with a maximum of four passengers per car. Audio will be transmitted on an FM radio signal and images projected on LED video screens. Mask-wearing fans can leave their cars to go to “continuously sanitized” portable bathrooms.
Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi credit card holders from noon on Tuesday until July 23 at 10 p.m. and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on July 24 at phillies.com/drivein.
The full schedule is:
- Sunday, Aug. 16 -- Bert Kreischer
- Wednesday, Aug. 19 — AJR
- Friday, Aug. 21 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Saturday, Aug. 22 — The Struts
- Sunday, Aug. 23 — The Front Bottoms
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 — Mt. Joy
- Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Subtronics
- Thursday, Sept. 3 — Smith & Meyers
- Friday, Sept. 4 — Lotus
- Saturday, Sept. 5 — Dark Star Orchestra
- Sunday, Sept. 6 — Dark Star Orchestra
- Monday, Sept. 7 — Michael Blackson & Friends with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Cory Townes