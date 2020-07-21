The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks will add a drive-in movie theater starting Friday, as the nearly bygone form of summer entertainment continues its comeback because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Expo Center will use the Fairgrounds, the paved area where Cirque du Soleil performed last summer, for what the entertainment company Kilburn Live calls “Pop-Up Cinema.” The pop-ups, according to the company, are “designed to go into places where drive-ins wouldn’t otherwise normally exist.” The Fairgrounds is expected to accommodate 233 cars, said a spokesperson for the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.
Kilburn is also adding a drive-in about 70 miles away, at Bell Works, an office, retail, and entertainment venue in Holmdel, N.J., and another outside a shopping mall in Woodbridge, N.J., which is already open.
Opening Friday, here’s the Expo Center’s opening calendar:
- Friday, July 24 at 8:30 p.m.: The Goonies (1985)
- Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m.: Blake Shelton, a two-hour Blake Shelton concert film, with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins (2020)
- Sunday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m.: Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Thursday, July 30 8:30 p.m.: Shazam! (2019)
- Friday, July 31 8:30 p.m.: Palm Springs (also streaming on Hulu and starring Andy Samberg and Cherry Hill’s Cristin Milioti), (2020)
- Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. Grease, (1978)
- Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
Tickets are sold by the carload, not the person. With the exception of the Shelton concert, which costs $114.99 for a car containing no more than six people, they’re $25. To buy tickets, go to cinemapopups.com or download the Cinema Pop-Ups app for iOS or Android.
Like the Parking Lot Social coming to the Navy Yard this week, the pop-up movie theater concept stresses social distancing, at least from the people not in your car. Moviegoers won’t have to leave their vehicles, though portable toilets will be available. Kilburn is working on a plan to offer food through the Expo Center’s existing vendors, according to the tourism board spokesperson.