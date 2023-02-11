CAPA students play ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ with help from Yannick Nézet-Séguin

The tips about violin bowing were informative, the career wisdom inspirational.

But Philadelphia has entered the Eagles Vortex — resistance is futile — and so the emotional apex of Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s visit to the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts on South Broad Street Friday came in shades of green.

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s music and artistic director rehearsed CAPA’s orchestra and chorus in a half-hour of music from video game Civilian 6, took questions from the students, and led them in a particularly passionate reading of “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

Nézet-Séguin was dressed in Eagles garb — first a hoodie and then a jersey (though it must be said that the sneakers were a bit more powder-blue than Eagles-emerald).

The bubbly Montreal-born conductor seemed taken with it all.

“Wow, that’s a rush of adrenaline,” he said after the performance.