The Eagles fight song is everywhere, from grocery stores to funerals

Shortly before the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl, I made my first visit to the Victor Cafe in South Philly, where the waitstaff, who are professional singers, break out into opera songs every 20 minutes.

I was so moved by the experience that I nearly cried into my pasta, but as the evening wound down, something else entirely unexpected happened: The waitstaff led the entire restaurant in a rendition of the Eagles fight song. Everyone put their glasses and forks down and with one voice, we sang out: “Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory...”

There we were, strangers out celebrating anniversaries and birthdays at a classy restaurant, but when the Eagles fight song started, none of that mattered. We were, first and foremost, Philadelphians, and we were being called to celebrate our city and our team together. And at that, we never fail.

From restaurants to jury rooms and from city streets to City Hall, the Eagles fight song is Philly’s secular prayer, our unofficial anthem, and one of the great unifying forces that connects us at home and abroad.

And there’s seemingly nowhere it’s off-limits. “Fly, Eagles Fly” is played during morning announcements at area schools, sung as a funeral dirge, and performed together by strangers, anywhere in the world, when they spot a fellow fan in Eagles gear.

With the Birds in the Super Bowl again this weekend, we asked Eagles fans for their memories of the most unexpected places they’ve heard the fight song. As always, they did not disappoint (responses have been edited for length, clarity, and style):

Grocery stores

Abbe Wright, 37, of Fishtown, at the IGA grocery store in Fishtown Jan. 21:

“They played it over the loudspeaker in between soft rock hits from the ‘80s. This guy and I bonded in the freezer aisle because we were both singing along under our breath. ‘Go Birds’ we said as we went our separate ways. Then the grocery store went back to playing the best of B101.”

Alison Stohr, 42, of Point Breeze, at the Acme on Passyunk Avenue Jan. 29:

“It sounded like someone was holding a microphone up to a record player. I thought it was something they were doing at the top of hour or something like that, and then it came back on after the next song. They played it after every song. How can you not love this city?”

Other U.S. cities

Wendy Gordon, 62, of Washington, on the streets of D.C. this year:

“Walking down a random street in D.C. with my Eagles jacket several passersby just stopped and we all chanted together. One of them was a kid. It was magical.”

Ray Clothier, 56, of Mayfair, at the Orlando International Airport in October during the Eagles game against the Cowboys:

“We were sitting in the bar restaurant watching the game and these guys came through TSA security chanting ‘E-A-G-L-E-S!’ My friend Cheryl and I did join in the chant as we sat at the bar watching the Eagles play the Cowboys. We were pretty loud and so was the group in line in TSA security. It is a fun, harmless memory that topped off a great weekend that I’ll never forget.”

Entertainment venues

Julie (declined to provide last name), 29, of South Philly, while watching The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King at the Franklin Mills movie theater in January 2004:

“When the eagles flew in to pick up Frodo and Sam, I remember a man (or a few?) letting out an Eagles chant and the crowd, swept up in an emotional part of the movie, laughed and cheered. It feels like a made-up story but I can vividly even remember which part of the theater I was sitting in. It was pure fun.”

Brett MacMinn, 46, of Audubon, Camden County, at WWE Raw at the Wells Fargo Center Jan. 23:

“Wasn’t surprised to hear the ‘E-A-G...’ echoes almost immediately considering the current state of football affairs in Philly. Breaking out in clusters throughout the Wells Fargo Center, we started a few from our perch in 207. The Hulkster went for the cheap pop and straight to pro-Eagles banter he went. He brought the crowd to a full on ‘E-A-G-L-E-S…' There were smatterings of those 6 lovely letters throughout the rest of the night. It’s the vibe that comes every so often that you kinda wish happened more.”

Places of worship

Carolyn Kelly, 55, of Richboro, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro on Feb. 4, 2018:

“We sang the Eagles fight song at the end of mass on Super Bowl Sunday 2018 as the recessional hymn. Everyone in the church was wearing Eagles gear and everyone sang the song when usually there’s only 5-to-10 people singing the hymns.”

Adam Bonin, 50, of Queen Village, at Congregation Rodeph Shalom before the Eagles game against the New York Giants Jan. 21 (while not the fight song, this is still a solid Eagles nod):

“Rabbi Eli Freedman … from Numbers 13-14, as Joshua’s spies scouted Canaan: ‘There we saw the Giants. ... You will not fear the people of that land for they are our prey. Their protection is removed from them, and the Lord is with us; do not fear them.’ ”

Schools

Marion Leary, 45, of Northern Liberties, whose daughter sent her a video of the Eagles fight song being played over the public address system at Science Leadership Academy Jan. 27:

“I thought it was awesome. That’s one of the best parts about the Eagles being in the Super Bowl or the Phillies in the World Series — win or lose — it’s about the city spirit and city pride. It’s why I love Philly and why I love the kid going to SLA.”

Amanda Ribarchik, 42, of Center City, at Temple University’s winter commencement ceremony in January 2005:

“It was the Friday before the Super Bowl. Multiple Eagles chants from my fellow graduates. And the band played the fight song.”

Abroad

Emily (declined to provide last name), 56, of Alabama, at the British Museum in London in October 2018, when the Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium:

“The day before the game we went to the British Museum. Lots of Eagles fans around (who says we’re not cultured? LOL). As we approached, we heard ‘E-A-G-L-E-S’ and of course joined in. Also heard it on the Underground and in pubs.”

John Saquella, 50, of North Cape May, on his honeymoon in Aruba October 2003:

“We ended up on a bus tour of the island and the last stop was Baby Beach. It’s got a 3-to-4-foot-deep section where you can see clear to the bottom. I had on a Donovan McNabb jersey and as we were wading, a guy riding by on a bike started yelling ‘E-A-G-L-E-S’ and as I joined in another guy from the bus did too. My wife, who is originally from Piscataway, just shook her head and said, ‘You maniacs are everywhere, huh?’ ”

Christine Shapiro, of the Boston area, on the streets of Positano, Italy, with her husband, Jeff, a South Jersey native, in October 2021:

“My husband, who’s been a die-hard Philly fan, and ESPECIALLY an Eagles fan, had one of his Eagles shirts on, and smack in front of us appeared a guy with both an Eagles jacket and hat. We chatted up about our team, and as we parted, my husband and he struck up a verse of the fight song. It echoed nicely off the stucco buildings!”

Major life events

Brandy Corchado, 25, of Haddonfield, at the wedding of her sister, Aja Corchado, Dec. 31 in Barto:

Brandy: “The fight song wasn’t even on the playlist for the wedding so it was kind of a surprise but everyone loved it … I immediately ran to the dance floor when I heard everyone singing it so I could join in.”

Aja: “A guest requested it … I knew that my husband would appreciate it and they say you have to make sacrifices in love and marriage so I decided to approve the special request for his enjoyment.”

Bridget Shirley, 31, of Swarthmore, at her cousin’s bridal shower at a West Chester restaurant in 2019:

“Can’t remember exactly what spurred it, but most participated. My side of the family is from Delco, and most other attendants either lived in the greater Philadelphia area or have familial ties to the area. It felt like a perfectly encapsulated Delco moment.”

Lou Smith, 57, of Mayfair, at the funeral of her friend, Tim Campellone, 38, at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Mayfair August 2006:

“His friend, Chris, finished speaking and led everyone in the Eagles chant. It was seriously one of the most memorable and glorious moments. I know he was there yelling it with us. It was loud! As do many of us here in Philly, his final hymn chosen was ‘On Eagle’s Wings.’ ”

Bex Burr, 39, of Buena, N.J., at the funerals of two family friends in New Jersey in the last three years:

“At the first one the fight song was sung by the son of the deceased, and then the entire crowd joined in for the E-A-G-L-E-S chant when he finished. His widow also requested everyone wear their Eagles gear for the memorial too, and most people did. At the other, there were various chants done at the reception. They both would have loved knowing it was done at their memorials.”