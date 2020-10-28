This week’s “Digital Stage” presentation, led by music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, delivers the orchestra’s fifth online concert of the season, and it’s not too soon to declare the ambitious start-up an enormous success. There is plenty of time later to worry about the tough financial model at play here. Artistically, though, the new format brings lessons about how to connect with listeners in a new media climate that should extend well beyond the orchestra’s someday-reunion with live audiences.