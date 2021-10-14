Coldplay are coming to Lincoln Financial Field in 2022.

The British soft-rock band fronted by Chris Martin will bring their Music of the Spheres tour to South Philadelphia on June 8. The opening act is H.E.R., the project of R&B-soul songwriter Gabriella Reese, who is also playing the Met Philadelphia next weekend on Oct. 23.

The Music of the Spheres tour is named after Coldplay’s ninth album, produced by Swedish pop maven Max Martin, which comes out Oct. 15. The tour, which kicks off in Costa Rica in March, is making much of its efforts to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible.

The band is pledging to “power the show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy — with solar installations at every venue” and to cut emissions by 50% compared to the band’s most recent tour. A list of initiatives is gathered at coldplay.com/sustainability.

“We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis,” the band said in a statement. “So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.”

With the Coldplay date, next summer’s stadium show calendar is starting to take shape. Elton John is bringing his Yellow Brick Road tour back around for one final show at Citizens Bank Park on July 15.

And the reunited Red Hot Chili Peppers will play the Phillies stadium on Sept. 3, which is the Saturday of Labor Day weekend when presumably Jay-Z’s Made in America festival will be on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which Coldplay headlined in 2016. Fans are still waiting for word on whether other big names like Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band will announce summer stadium tours.

Coldplay tickets go on sale on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.