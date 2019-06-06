A smart one, it turns out. Springsteen fans have been clamoring for another tour with the E Street Band, what with the clock ticking — the Boss turns 70 in September — and two charter members in Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici already long gone. And the fans wish has been granted, with the songwriter confirming that not only is there a 2020 tour on the way, but an album’s worth of material has been written and is ready to be recorded with the band.