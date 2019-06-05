Aasif Mandvi (July 18-20, Punch Line Philly). When Aasif Mandvi joined the cast of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 2006, he was more of an actor than a stand-up comic — a passion he has pursued in earnest since leaving the show in 2015 with roles in shows like HBO’s The Brink, his own web series Halal in the Family, and CBS’ Blue Bloods. But in his near-decade-long run on the Comedy Central staple, Mandvi also began honing his stand-up skills, which he brings to Philly this summer as part of one of his rare local visits since filming The Last Airbender here with M. Night Shyamalan in 2010. (215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com)