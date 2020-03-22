Most fun of all might have been “Islands In The Stream,” a cover of the 1983 hit by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the country-pop superstar who died Friday. Weiner began with a “we’re all in this together — though we have to stay apart" pep talk, and then put the message across in the music. “We can ride it together,” he and Donnelly sang, while their fans were surely joining in at home. “We rely on each other.”