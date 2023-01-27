Here’s how to listen to live performances of Mozart, Beethoven and more for free in Philly

The Curtis Institute of Music has announced its spring concert series lineup.

Following the Institute’s learn-by-doing philosophy, the series offers student artists a stage for professional performances, and allows music lovers free access to a variety of shows. One night it’s an ensemble of oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn and piano playing Mozart; another it’s a selections from beloved American composer Samuel Barber, accompanied by a piano quintet.

“The really great thing about our recitals is that you can come to almost every recital and hear such a range of different instruments, instrument groupings, repertoire — it’s kind of a surprise every time,” said Patricia K. Johnson, vice president of communications and public affairs at the Institute.

Performances are at 7pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute on 17th and Locust Streets. The recitals will come to the suburbs for two performances: a February 11 show at All Hallows Episcopal Church in Wyncote and a Feb 26 performance at Main LIne Reform Temple in Wynnewood.

The series begins on Monday, January 30 with an oboe, bass, and viola recital. Selections from Claudio Monteverdi’s Madrigals, Book 8 will be featured in the voice department’s recital at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Registration is required and complimentary for admission. It will be limited to four tickets per request. (Note: There will be no standing room or walk-up tickets due to limited seating capacity.) Find recital registrations online. The Curtis will livestream Friday recitals on Facebook and YouTube at 8 p.m.

Be sure to check out the latest safety protocols for Curtis’ campus. Masks are welcome, but not required. Proof of vaccination is also not required for visitors and guests.

Advertisement

Curtis Institute of Music

📍 1726 Locust St., 📞 215-893-5252, 🌐 curtis.edu