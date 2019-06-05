When was the last time we saw a Chevy Citation in a movie? You have to applaud the art director for even finding one. It’s not the kind of car that enthusiasts tend to preserve. You’re not likely to be watching Mecum auto auctions and see a 1983 Citation resto-mod being bid up to six figures by ravenous collectors. It’s the kind of car that previous owners would purchase merely to destroy, or best case scenario, let stand on cinder blocks as a perverse a monument to the dubious wisdom of a car company that named a vehicle after the ticket you got during the Reagan administration for making a right turn on red.