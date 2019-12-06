Stand-up comedian David Chappelle will headline The Met Philadelphia’s New Year’s Eve performance with two shows.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and tickets will go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. at TheMetPhilly.com.

The writer, actor, and producer made a name for himself with stand-up comedy with signature plot twists amid cultural and political satire. His success landed him a show, “Chappelle’s Show,” on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006 and he’s been a frequent guest on Saturday Night Live. More recently, he saw a series appear on Netflix, held a role as a supporting actor in A Star is Born, and made a Broadway debut with Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway.

“We’re excited that Dave Chappelle will bring in the new year with us as part of the one-year anniversary celebration of The Met Philadelphia,” said Geoff Gordon, regional president of Live Nation Philadelphia. “It’s been a fantastic year and we’re thrilled our celebration will continue into the new year.”

The Met Philadelphia, originally built in 1908, reopened last year after a $56 million renovation. With 2,400 seats, the space on Broad Street is one of the city’s most alluring mid-size venues.

The exterior of The Met Philadelphia is seen on Nov. 18, 2019. This December, The Met Philadelphia will be celebrating the one year anniversary of its opening.
Rachel Wisniewski
