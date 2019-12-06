The writer, actor, and producer made a name for himself with stand-up comedy with signature plot twists amid cultural and political satire. His success landed him a show, “Chappelle’s Show,” on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006 and he’s been a frequent guest on Saturday Night Live. More recently, he saw a series appear on Netflix, held a role as a supporting actor in A Star is Born, and made a Broadway debut with Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway.