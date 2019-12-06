Stand-up comedian David Chappelle will headline The Met Philadelphia’s New Year’s Eve performance with two shows.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and tickets will go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. at TheMetPhilly.com.
The writer, actor, and producer made a name for himself with stand-up comedy with signature plot twists amid cultural and political satire. His success landed him a show, “Chappelle’s Show,” on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006 and he’s been a frequent guest on Saturday Night Live. More recently, he saw a series appear on Netflix, held a role as a supporting actor in A Star is Born, and made a Broadway debut with Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway.
“We’re excited that Dave Chappelle will bring in the new year with us as part of the one-year anniversary celebration of The Met Philadelphia,” said Geoff Gordon, regional president of Live Nation Philadelphia. “It’s been a fantastic year and we’re thrilled our celebration will continue into the new year.”
The Met Philadelphia, originally built in 1908, reopened last year after a $56 million renovation. With 2,400 seats, the space on Broad Street is one of the city’s most alluring mid-size venues.