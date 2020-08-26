Bromberg was born on Sept. 19, 1945, at St. Agnes Hospital in South Philadelphia. He had originally planned to stage his birthday show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., near his childhood home in the Hudson Valley. But that gig has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, as have all of Bromberg’s scheduled tour dates in support of Big Road, which was released on Red House Records. In a review, The Inquirer’s Nick Cristiano said the album finds Bromberg putting “his own vibrant stamp on all manner of American roots music.”