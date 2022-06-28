1. Son Little, “Deeper” and “Stoned Love.” Philadelphia R&B singer-songwriter Aaron Livingston - who performs as Son Little - kicked off this week by releasing two new songs from Like Neptune, his upcoming fifth album.

The album grew out of Livingston digging into his own personal history during the early days of the pandemic, when he excavated six dozen old notebooks dating back to his childhood, including one in which he wrote about being sexually abused by a neighbor when he was 5.

Both “Deeper” and “Stoned Love” burrow into gauzy, psychedelic soul. The songs search for a way to heal in a project that came to life conceived in a cabin on the Delaware River in upstate New York. The music was shaped, the artist said announcing the album, with Livingston “microdosing LSD and immersing himself in the sounds of ‘70s era David Bowie and psychedelic Amazonian cumbia of the same period.”

Like Neptune comes out Sept. 9. A European and American tour closes out with a hometown show at Underground Arts on Dec. 17.

2. Olivia Rodrigo with Lily Allen at Glastonbury. Pop music makers responded to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday with public gestures of protest and support for women. Lizzo pledged a $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood, with promoter Live Nation matching that number. (She plays Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Sept. 29.)

Most of the high profile Americans speaking out over the weekend were performing in England. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day told a crowd in London that he plans to renounce his American citizenship. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar and Phoebe Bridgers all had fighting words from SCOTUS at the Glastonbury Festival.

And the most imaginative and pointed protest at Glastonbury came from Olivia Rodrigo, who called out each of the justices who sided with the majority opinion by name and said she was “devastated and terrified” by the ruling.

Then, she brought out Lily Allen, the British pop star whose songs frequently are delivered with stinging wit. The duo cleverly put to music the profane words that many of the other acts were directing at the justices by performing Allen’s delightfully profane 2009 hit “F—- You.”

Sounds like a candidate for song of the summer.

3. Soccer Mommy, Sometime, Forever. Sophie Allison received so much praise for Clean, her 2018 debut as Soccer Mommy, her perfectly good 2020 follow up album Color Theory was unfairly greeted as a letdown.

Now, the Nashville native songwriter, who dropped out of New York University to pursue a music career, has released a third album that shows the kind of continued artistic growth that will have the critics back on the bandwagon.

Part of what makes Sometimes, Forever so satisfying is its emotional depth. She doesn’t place blame, but but makes regret real. “I want to scream when you don’t look at me,” she sings. “I feel the bones of what we used to be.” It also helps that she’s chosen to work with Daniel Lopatin, who records as Oneohtrix Point Never who helps outfit her sometimes stolid songs with the sense of drama they deserve. She plays Franklin Music Hall on Nov. 11.

El Sesenta Tango Duo. Korean-American musician Shinjoo Cho plays the bandoneon, a type of concertina that’s a relative of the accordion. She met Argentinean guitarist Alejo de los Reyes in Buenos Aires in 2017, and now the duo who make beautiful tango music together are based in Philadelphia and New York.

This show upstairs at the World Cafe Live is part of the venue’s free Puerto Abierta summer concert series that aims to celebrate the Latinx cultural diaspora , which continues with five more shows, including Jibaro Con Tumbao on July 9 and Cimafunk on Aug. 19. Free, 8 p.m., 6/28, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

Ladies Choice: The Pen of Swan Records. Beatlemaniacs know that Philadelphia indie label Swan Records was the first to release a song called “She Loves You” in September 1963, that initially failed to chart before it rocketed to Number One six months later.

But the story of Swan - along with Cameo Parkway and Chancellor, one of many labels that thrived in the Philly when American Bandstand was based in the city - entails more than the Fab Four. This compilation collects 11 pop songs recorded by women released by the label between 1958 and 1964, plus a previously unissued 1964 novelty called “Bongos On The Beach” by the Three Degrees, who would have success a decade later with Philadelphia International Records.

Highlights packed with vintage teen drama include Kathy Lynn & the Playboys’ “He’s My Special Boy,” the rockabilly tinged title cut ‘Ladies Choice” by Patty Saturday, whose real name was Darla Daret, and Ruth and Sherry’s “Nothing Much Tom Cat,” an answer song to Tom Jones’ “What’s New, Pussycat?” featuring Sherry Wray, the niece of Link Wray, who recorded for Swan.

The title is a play on words: a female swan is called a Pen. The album came out last year but I just found it this month on vinyl at Main Street Music in Manayunk. If you can’t find it at a local record store, it’s available at sundazed.com