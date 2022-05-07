Olivia Rodrigo played the first of her back to back sold-out shows at the Met Philadelphia on Friday night.
The 19-year-old actress who stars in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series brought the tour for her 2021 breakout album Sour to the north Broad Street opera house. She was greeted by a wildly enthusiastic crowd made up almost entirely of teenaged girls who held phones high and sang along to every word.
Rodrigo’s set included 12 original songs, plus two covers: “Just A Girl,” the 1995 ska punk hit by No Doubt, and “Complicated,” the 2002 smash by Canadian pop star Avril LaVigne. British songwriter Holly Humberstone opened.
Here’s Olivia Rodrigo’s setlist. A full review is forthcoming.
“Brutal”
”Jealousy, Jealousy”
”Drivers License”
“Complicated” (Avril Lavigne cover)
”Hope Ur OK”
”Enough For You” / “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”
”Happier”
”All I Want”
”Just A Girl” (No Doubt cover)
”Favorite Crime”
“Traitor”
“Deja Vu”
Encore: ”Good 4 U”