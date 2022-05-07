Olivia Rodrigo played the first of her back to back sold-out shows at the Met Philadelphia on Friday night.

The 19-year-old actress who stars in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series brought the tour for her 2021 breakout album Sour to the north Broad Street opera house. She was greeted by a wildly enthusiastic crowd made up almost entirely of teenaged girls who held phones high and sang along to every word.

Rodrigo’s set included 12 original songs, plus two covers: “Just A Girl,” the 1995 ska punk hit by No Doubt, and “Complicated,” the 2002 smash by Canadian pop star Avril LaVigne. British songwriter Holly Humberstone opened.

Here’s Olivia Rodrigo’s setlist. A full review is forthcoming.

“Brutal”

”Jealousy, Jealousy”

”Drivers License”

“Complicated” (Avril Lavigne cover)

”Hope Ur OK”

”Enough For You” / “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”

”Happier”

”All I Want”

”Just A Girl” (No Doubt cover)

”Favorite Crime”

“Traitor”

“Deja Vu”

Encore: ”Good 4 U”