1. Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival. The return of Joni Mitchell to the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday was her first time at the iconic fest in 53 years and the first complete set of music she’s played anywhere in over 20 years.

And most remarkably, the 10-song set for which she sat on a throne-like wingback chair surrounded by adoring fands including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Lucius took place seven years after the Canadian songwriter suffered an aneurysm that nearly killed.

One marker of her slow and steady improvement was her ability to stand up play guitar solo on Court and Spark’s “Just Like This Train,” on Sunday, something she told CBS News’ Anthony Mason that she was only able to relearn how to do after watching old videos of herself playing.

Audience videos of the “I’m not crying, you’re crying” performances are abundant online, and on Monday, the Folk Festival itself, which was back to full capacity this year for the first time since 2019, made official “Joni Jam” videos available. Google ‘Joni Mitchell Newport’ and watch to your heart’s content. They include best loved Mitchell songs like “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case Of You,” and also smartly selected covers like “George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” the Clovers’ “Love Potion #9″ and Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers’ “Why Do Fools Fall In Love.”

Seeing Mitchell back in action - transformed by time, but still in command of her powers - and clearly delighted to be performing in public again, is the feel good music story of the week.

2. DakhaBrakha at Ardmore Music Hall. Ukrainian folk-folk band DakhaBrakha have been a staple of the global music festival circuit for years now.

And once you see the Kyiv quartet, you won’t forget them, in part due to the distinctive verticality of their hats, which are made of lamb’s wool. The band name means “give / take” in old Ukrainian, and their music combines folk tradition with electronic rhythms from other cultures.

Long before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the very existence of the group of multi instrumentalists and singers spoke out as a proud protest and statement of their pride in a uniquely Ukrainian culture, and their live performances have been marked by call to resist Vladimir Putin’s incursions into their homeland. $32-$55, 8 p.m. 7/27, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.

3. Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus at the Mann. Speaking of Newport, I took a trip up to Rhode Island last week for the first day of the festival. It was a wonderful experience, from Faye Webster to John Moreland to Dinosaur Jr. And yes, I’m the genius who went on the day that neither Paul Simon nor Joni Mitchell were there.

But one act I did see was Courtney Barnett, the Australian singer, guitarist and friend of Kurt Vile who rocked out in full force in a winning set in Fort Adams State Park as sailboats bobbed off in the distance.

» READ MORE: How Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett got to hang out together even though they live on opposite sides of the world

There won’t be bobbing boats by the Skyline Stage at the Mann Center on Thursday as Barnett pulls from her characteristically clever and thoughtful new album Things Take Time, Take Time. Though along with co-headliner Lucy Dacus - who along with the Roots, Japanese Breakfast, Langhorne Slim and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, was one of several Philly acts at Newport - there will be Instagram ready views of the picturesque Philadelphia skyline. Samia opens. $20-$45, 6:30 p.m., 7/28, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

4. The Isley Brothers at the Dell. Yes, Japanese Breakfast sold out the Dell Music Center last weekend, raising $250,000 for Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation. An impressive achievement, deserving of attention.

But what’s also worthy of attention is the summer music series at the Dell, which is back in full swing this year. This Thursday, a highlight of the old school R&B and hip-hop season arrives in the Isley Brothers. The vocal group that originated in the 1950s that now consists of brothers Ronald and Ernie Isley’s have decades of hits: “Shout,” “Twist & Shout,” “This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You),” “That Lady,” “Fight The Power,” the list goes on.

Upcoming shows at the Dell includes Kem on Aug. 4, Charlie Wilson on Aug. 11 and Babyface on Aug. 25 and Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park on Sept. 3. $50-$95, 7 p.m., 7/28, Dll Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive, dellmusiccenter.com.

5. Art / Rock / Revelry. This exhibition’s lengthy subtitle is ‘Artifacts & oral history from Philadelphia’s alternative music & club scene of the late ‘70s to mid 80s.’

What that will mean in practice is a celebration of a truly indie era when punk, post-punk and New Wave bands and dance music DJs created a vibrant scene focused on long gone venues like the East Side Club, Hot Club, Painted Bride and Funk Dungeon and other DIY spaces.

The music and memorabilia show opens on Friday and runs through Sept. 18 at the history-minded Neon Museum of Philadelphia. There will be a reception that many of the contributors to the show will attend on Aug. 6. The exhibition debuts 7/29. Museum is open Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday\s and Sundays 12-5 p.m. $10. 1800 North American St., Unit E., neonmuseumofphiladephia.org.