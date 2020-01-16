Drive-By Truckers, “Thoughts and Prayers.” Southern rock road warriors Drive-By Truckers were last heard from with American Band, the 2016 election year album that didn’t shy away from big issues like white working-class resentment and America’s racial divide. On this second song to be released from the forthcoming The Unraveling, singer Patterson Hood and fellow Truckers are back for more, beginning with a chilling description of a school shooting and seething with rage at the hollow words repeated ad nauseam by feckless politicians in response to the gun violence epidemic. The Unraveling is due out Jan.31. The band plays Union Transfer on Feb. 27.