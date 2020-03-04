Announced as the winner on Feb. 12, Steinriede’s piece was among 26 submissions critiqued by veteran Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra saxophonist and arranger Ted Nash, who will meet with the young composer for a private lesson during his visit to the city. “The Rhetorical Situation” is “a little quirky, but it’s got a lot of character," Nash said. "I felt like what ended up on the page came from an assimilation of all of Leo’s knowledge and experience, even as a youngster. Listening, you get a little insight into the soul of a person. So while Leo is young and he’s got a lot to learn, I hear so much potential.”