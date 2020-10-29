And Songs is often captivating. Lenker is uncommonly good at expressing raw emotions in succinct pictures, and here she contemplates loss, longing, and unrequited love. With Big Thief, songs often blossom from their folk-rock underpinnings into something full-blooded and insistent. Here, though, they are stripped to an acoustic guitar and her earnest voice, closely mic-ed with minimal overdubs, and they unspool with a sense of first-take immediacy.