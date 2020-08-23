Old City’s cutest lil’ historic house reopened earlier this month. Betsy is back, and she is wearing a mask — hewn by her own hand, one can surmise. You’d think the wee dwelling of the supposed flag-maker wouldn’t be able to social distance visitors, but attendants are keeping a close watch on how many people are in or out. (If you know Ross, she’s not letting any fools crowd her workshop.) Although audio tours are temporarily halted, Once Upon a Nation storytellers are on hand and onstage outside to point out some of the less obvious attributes of the Arch Street address, like the cats in the fountain.