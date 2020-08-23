This was supposed to be the summer kids were going to learn about women’s suffrage. Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and Lucretia Mott had planned to tell their stories on the streets of Old City. The now-closed Kimmel Center had to delay its interactive art exhibit, “A Seat at the Table,” where visitors could experience women’s representation — or lack thereof — in places of power. At the Museum of the American Revolution, they were going to find out how New Jersey women snuck in their ballots two centuries early. (That exhibit is now scheduled to open Oct. 2.)
On Wednesday, the centennial of the certification of the 19th Amendment, there won’t be a bunch of sash-wearers making champagne toasts on Independence Mall. But there will be a virtual version. Also, with exhibits at the National Constitution Center, Brandywine Museum of Art, and the return of the Betsy Ross House, kids can still learn to love the sister suffragists who went before us. (There’s also non-voting-related weekend fun too.)
10-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, $4-$5, timed tickets available, (ages 4 and up)
Old City’s cutest lil’ historic house reopened earlier this month. Betsy is back, and she is wearing a mask — hewn by her own hand, one can surmise. You’d think the wee dwelling of the supposed flag-maker wouldn’t be able to social distance visitors, but attendants are keeping a close watch on how many people are in or out. (If you know Ross, she’s not letting any fools crowd her workshop.) Although audio tours are temporarily halted, Once Upon a Nation storytellers are on hand and onstage outside to point out some of the less obvious attributes of the Arch Street address, like the cats in the fountain.
Noon Wednesday, free, registration required, (ages 5 and up)
When children learn about things women weren’t allowed to do 100 years ago — wear pants, eat out alone, drive — the thing that should hit them hardest was that women weren’t allowed to vote. Vote! On Wednesday, Women’s Equality Day, the National Constitution Center opens the new exhibit “The 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote.” Part of the opening includes a free, interactive Zoom featuring actors playing VIP voting activists Lucretia Mott, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, and Dora Lewis — Philadelphians all. Meanwhile, the exhibit and museum remain free, Wednesdays through Saturdays, through Sept. 5.
Noon–1:30 p.m., Wednesday, free, live-streamed online, (ages 8 and up)
A livestream is replacing what should have been the biggest Women’s Equality Day celebration of all, a thousands-strong event in front of Independence Hall. Oh well, the kids will probably get a bigger kick out of Women 100′s virtual version, which features ringing the Justice Bell (a younger, uncracked doppelganger of the Liberty Bell), performances and speeches by quotable notables, and, just cause we’re in Philly and we can, the Philadelphia Eagles, whom one would like to imagine would have been champions of women’s suffrage, had they been around back then.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, $6-$18 (free under age 5), timed tickets required, (age 8 and up)
Among the purple capes, political cartoons, bright posters, and black-and-white photos at the Brandywine River Museum of Art exhibition is an eye-catching mural of suffragists of color largely left out of the 1920 celebration. Original portraits of Ida B. Wells and Sojourner Truth are displayed alongside the faces and stories of fascinating contemporaries (and future social studies report subjects) Mabel Ping Hua Lee, Jovita Idár, Sofia de Veyra, Ethel Cuff Black (who happened to be an early sorority sister of Kamala Harris at Howard), and more unsung heroines. Sibling exhibit “Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein” recalls Civil Rights protests 40 years later. In the gift shop: Flash cards and a 100-piece Votes for Women puzzle.
10:30 a.m.–noon, 12:30–2 p.m. Saturday, registration required, (ages 4–9)
David Krisch of Let’s Go Outdoors leads the last 30-minute walking tour along the Schuylkill, starting at Lloyd Hall, pointing out the Waterworks Boardwalk Trail, Fairmount Dam, and the gazebo near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and doing COVID-friendly activities along the way. After that, he reads a story about water.