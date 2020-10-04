Come to the new Museum of the American Revolution exhibit for the voting selfie station. Stay for a lesson in voting rights, including on-the-hour films and a family guide with a maze and a checklist of history-makers featured in the exhibition. Leave with an “I Voted” sticker — and feeling proud that our New Jersey neighbors were the first and only state in the union to allow at least some women and some free people of color to vote in the 18th century.