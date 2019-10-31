Steely Dan. 1970s weekend continues with the 2019 edition of the jazz-rock studio obsessives led by Donald Fagen. Of course, this is Steely Dan without guitarist Walter Becker, Fagan’s partner, who died in 2017. Some may find it unseemly for Fagan to carry on without Becker. But he can get away with it more easily than, say, Fleetwood Mac without Buckingham, since Becker didn’t sing lead on Steely Dan songs — he merely co-wrote and played bass and guitar on them. Night one features 1977’s Aja; night two, 1980’s Gaucho; and night three, just the hits. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Met Philadelphia.