Fleetwood Mac. 1970s week starts here. The Fleetwood Mac tour that began in 2018, with Neil Finn of Crowded House and longtime Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell replacing Lindsey Buckingham (who was fired from the band), is finally winding down. To naysayers, that makes this lineup faux Fleetwood Mac. This show was supposed to happen in April, but had to be rescheduled because Stevie Nicks had the flu. The tour ends this month in Las Vegas, at which point the members presumably will go their own ways. Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.
Rapsody. Like fellow hip-hop feminist Jamila Woods, North Carolina emcee Rapsody has a 2019 album in which each song is named for one of her musical, cultural or political heroes. Woods’ is called Legacy! Legacy! and has tributes to Sun Ra, James Baldwin, and Zora Neale Hurston. Rapsody — whose real name is Marlanna Evans — called her album Eve, and it features songs inspired by Nina Simone, Michelle Obama, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sojourner Truth, among others. On South Street this week, she’s on Big K.R.I.T’s “From the South With Love” tour along with Domani Harris. Monday at the TLA.
Logan Ledger. California songwriter Logan Ledger is formulating a country noir stylistic niche with the assistance of T-Bone Burnett, the veteran producer who’s helped shaped Ledger’s debut EP, I Don’t Dream Anymore. The husky-voiced singer/guitarist has obviously spent plenty of time listening to Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak records. He’s in an opening slot on this tour with Ida Mae, the British husband-and-wife duo who make music enamored of the American South. Monday at Milkboy Philly.
Steely Dan. 1970s weekend continues with the 2019 edition of the jazz-rock studio obsessives led by Donald Fagen. Of course, this is Steely Dan without guitarist Walter Becker, Fagan’s partner, who died in 2017. Some may find it unseemly for Fagan to carry on without Becker. But he can get away with it more easily than, say, Fleetwood Mac without Buckingham, since Becker didn’t sing lead on Steely Dan songs — he merely co-wrote and played bass and guitar on them. Night one features 1977’s Aja; night two, 1980’s Gaucho; and night three, just the hits. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Met Philadelphia.