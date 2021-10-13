Four Seasons Total Landscaping is putting on its first indoor concert. And announced it Wednesday with a fake news conference.

The Northeast Philadelphia landscaping company — that that gained worldwide renown when Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a press conference in the parking lot in the days after last year’s Presidential election — will host singer-guitarist Jason Narducy in a solo show on November 14.

The company first got into the music business in August when punk rocker Laura Jane Grace played an outdoor date in front of the lawn care business that vows to “Make America Rake Again.” The show was an instant sell out.

Now, its legend will only grow with Narducy, who is the bass player for punk legend Bob Mould and also has his own power pop band, Split Single, which sports a star studded lineup that includes Mike Mills of R.E.M. on bass and Harleysville native Jon Wurster on drums. Split Single’s third album, Amplificado, was released in June.

This fall, Narducy is on tour backing Mould, and also opening up the shows playing solo, which is how he’ll perform in the intimate Four Seasons show, where a stage will be set up inside the company’s garage facility and capacity will be limited to 100. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry and masks must be worn at all times inside.

Narducy has made a pilgrimage to the Four Seasons site, and he used green screen technology to produce a mock press conference video modeled after Giuliani’s, complete with dripping hair dye visible on the side of his face.

“Come rock out with other patriots,” he implores his fans, speaking of Amplificado, and making mention of “the pillow guy.” “This album deserves lawn and order.”

Tickets for the 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon show on Nov. 14 are $25 and are on sale now at undertowshows.com.