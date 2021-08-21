As Brian Sowden approached the gates to Four Seasons Total Landscaping Saturday afternoon, he was dumbfounded.

”Just walking up to this location I was like ‘One, I can’t believe there was a press conference here and two, now there’s a punk show!’” he said.

Sowden, 41, of North Wales, was one of about 200 people who attended a concert in the gravel lot of the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping business where Rudy Giuliani held his now-infamous press conference last year.

» READ MORE: No. Not that Four Seasons. How Team Trump's news conference ended up at a Northeast Philly landscaping firm.

Opening act Brendan Kelly said, “I thought this was a hotel, man” to laughs from the crowd. Laura Jane Grace then took the stage, which the Four Seasons decorated with small shrubberies, noting that she’d played at Grant and Wembley stadiums and has worked with everyone from Weezer to Joan Jett.

”None of that compares to this,” she said.

Around the gravel lot, Four Seasons Lawn Jawn beer and shirts were on sale, as well as soft pretzels and water. Many in the crowd said they were fans of Grace and that the unusual venue was just a bonus.

Some fans came from as far away as Florida and North Carolina and one, Ethan Savage, 23, of Deptford, even got a Four Seasons tattoo this week to win the chance to see Grace, who inspired him to transition, he said. Later, he got Grace to sign his leg directly below it, which he plans to get a tattoo of as well.

”It doesn’t get much better than this,” he said looking around the venue.

As Grace played her last song, “Black Me Out,” a cardboard cutout of Rudy Giuliani was crowd-surfed among fans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.