Lucy Noland wrapped her five-year run as weeknight evening anchor at Fox 29 News late last month, and now, the station has announced her replacement.
Jason Martinez will take over Noland’s spot starting June 17, Fox 29 announced. Martinez will co-anchor newscasts on the station at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. alongside Shaina Humphries.
Martinez comes to Fox 29 from his previous gig at KGTV 10News San Diego, where he worked as a morning and midday anchor until he departed from the station in March. Previously, Martinez also worked as an anchor at Miami’s WPLG Local10, Los Angeles’ KTLA-TV, and KFSN-TV in Fresno. He is a Chapman University alumnus.
“I’m truly excited to hit the ground running with my news family at Fox 29 and share stories of Philadelphians,” Martinez said. “Especially the normal, everyday people … like Bryce Harper.”
The anchor also announced his hiring at Fox 29 via social media with a photoshopped image of his family as the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Martinez replaces Noland, who departed from the station on May 30. Following her departure, Noland told fans via social media that “if the winds of change carry me away, you’ll always be a part of me.” It is not clear what her next move is.