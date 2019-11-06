Garth Brooks is heading to a South Jersey dive bar next month as part of a tour that has the country star playing small, intimate venues rather than the massive stadium shows with which fans are familiar.
On Dec. 2, Brooks will head to Prospectors Steakhouse & Saloon in Mt. Laurel. The show will serve as the sixth stop on Brooks’ ongoing Dive Bar Tour, with the seventh scheduled to take place the same day in Foxborough, Mass. following his stop in New Jersey, Taste of Country reports.
Times for Brook’s upcoming Jersey show have not yet been announced. Passes, meanwhile, can be obtained only through drawings and contests held by area country radio stations, meaning Philly fans will have their chance via 92.5 XTU.
Here in Philly, XTU announced Brooks’ Jersey show on Tuesday. Brooks previously teased the upcoming date via Inside Studioo G, his Facebook live stream, on Monday. The tour is open only to fans aged 21 and older.
The tour coincides with the release of Brooks’ collaborative track with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” which saw a music video release last week. The clip, Brooks said on Inside Studio G, had about 27 million views as of Monday.
News of Brooks’ local Dive Bar Tour date comes in the midst of another ongoing stadium tour that wraps Nov. 16 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Brooks last played Philadelphia in 2017, after a 19 year hiatus from the area. He played four shows with his wife, Tricia Yearwood.