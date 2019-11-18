Marilyn Russell now has a little help helming mornings at 98.1 WOGL, courtesy of a fellow Philadelphia radio veteran with more than 40 years on the air.
Glenn Kalina joined Russell on Monday as co-host for the station’s Marilyn Russell in the Morning broadcast, which runs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays. WOGL confirmed Kalina’s addition to the broadcast via Facebook, in a post asking listeners to make the longtime radio personality “feel at home” on the Entercom-owned station.
Kalina, who started his career in Philadelphia in 1978 at WZZD (now AM 990 The Answer), announced he would be heading to WOGL on social media last week. He followed that up with another post Monday, writing that it was “very exciting to be with Marilyn in the Morning.” Prior to his current gig, Kalina recently joined WOGL as a fill-in and weekend host.
A Philly radio veteran, Kalina has worked at a number of notable stations in the area, including WCAU, Q102, ALICE 104.5, and Mix 95.7, among others throughout his four-plus-decade career. More recently, Kalina could be heard on New Jersey’s 100.1 WJRZ, where he also served as a program director before stepping down to pursue a career in voice acting, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Russell, meanwhile, has been with WOGL since January 2017, when she joined the station’s Breakfast Club broadcast alongside former WOGL hosts Frank Lewis and Bill Zimpfer, who departed the station later that year. A longtime Philly radio personality herself, Russell began her Philadelphia broadcasting career in 1993 at WDRE. She was laid off from 95.7 BEN-FM in November 2016, prompting her move to WOGL.
“Welcome Glenn Kalina to WOGL FM,” Russell wrote on Facebook on Monday morning. “So great to have him here with me.”