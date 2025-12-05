In 2025, Philadelphians couldn’t stop googling DeVonta Smith, 6-7, and Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Google’s 2025 “Year in Search” report offered its annual glimpse into Philly’s proudly weird psyche Thursday. Compiled annually, the data lists trending searches that experienced a high spike in traffic from the year before.

Philly didn’t disappoint.

In 2025, Philadelphians couldn’t get enough DeVonta Smith and Cooper DeJean Eagles jerseys. Both players are fan favorites. Like Smith, a star wide receiver known for his elite game-day fashions, Philadelphians displayed a touch of their own sartorial splendor, overwhelmingly searching for the players’ Kelly green-colored game shirts, the data showed.

Amid a year of traumatic news and deepening divides, top national searches included the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the government shutdown, and President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Philadelphians had other interests.

The nebulously alluring origin behind the ‘6-7’ meme — a lyric lifted from a song by Kensington-based rapper Skrilla — topped Philly slang searches. Philadelphians were also busy googling phrases like “Clock It,” the report showed.

Rap concerts by NBA YoungBoy and Chris Brown, a UFC fight, A Minecraft Movie, and FIFA World Cup matches were among Philly’s top ticket searches. Two Taylor Swift songs — “Wood” and “Father Figure” — made the list of Philly’s most googled songs.

A full list of national search trends are available on Google’s trends landing page.

Here’s what topped Philly’s Google searches this year:

Philadelphia’s top Google searches in 2025

Slang Search:

6-7 PMO Sharking Clock it Slime

Jersey search:

DeVonta Smith Cooper DeJean, Kelly green color Pittsburgh Steelers Jeff Teague Drake Maye

Tickets Search:

Make America Slime Again Tour, NBA YoungBoy Breezy Bowl XX, Chris Brown A Minecraft Movie UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 FIFA Club World Cup

Songs Search: