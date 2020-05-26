When Greene Street first shut down in March, Gillaspie, the show’s musical director, said, “we were thinking that we’d probably be able to come back to school [before summer], and we were hoping that we’d be able to perform some of the ensemble songs that we had done choreography for” during the first three weeks of rehearsals. “When we realized that wasn’t happening, and it was spring break, Nathan and I were like, what if we just recorded everyone’s parts?”