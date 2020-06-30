We thought Queer Eye’s Fab Five was done with Philly after 10 sweet episodes, but the Netflix show’s saved the best makeover “hero” for last.
Gritty.
The orange one was nominated by the Phillie Phanatic, who’s said to have written, “Being a mascot is tougher than most people think, and we all handle it differently, but it’s out of love for the people of Philadelphia. I don’t think Gritty needs to change a ton, but maybe you guys could convince him that he doesn’t need to eat a cheesesteak for every meal. Even I switch to the occasional wooder ice sometimes. Looking forward to seeing how you can clean up my pal, Gritty.”
In the tongue-in-cheek special posted Tuesday on YouTube that runs a little more than eight minutes, hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk are also warned that the 7-foot-tall Flyers mascot “never learned his manners” and is “the reason the Liberty Bell cracked.”
They face the challenge bravely, though, and if Gritty doesn’t emerge from the experience a changed mascot, at least the Fab Five survived the experience.
The Philadelphia-focused fifth season of Queer Eye is on Netflix now.