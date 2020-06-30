The orange one was nominated by the Phillie Phanatic, who’s said to have written, “Being a mascot is tougher than most people think, and we all handle it differently, but it’s out of love for the people of Philadelphia. I don’t think Gritty needs to change a ton, but maybe you guys could convince him that he doesn’t need to eat a cheesesteak for every meal. Even I switch to the occasional wooder ice sometimes. Looking forward to seeing how you can clean up my pal, Gritty.”