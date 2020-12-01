The 96-minute film showcases a successful, heartbroken, temper-driven Renato, shaped by a promise his dad never kept: When Flavio leaves to look for work in the U.S., he promises his son that he will return. He never does, and his absence changes Renato. On the eve of his father’s death, Renato travels to Chicago to see him, where he meets his father’s wife and his half brother, Asher, played by Connor del Rio.