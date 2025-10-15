Skip to content
Entertainment

16 spooky (not scary) Halloween events for kids and families in the Philly region

Dozens of family-friendly Halloween events are popping up all over Philadelphia. Here's a guide to the best ones.

It’s already a spooky enough October with yet another heartbreaking Phillies playoff exit, so why not enjoy the season without a blood pressure spike? Philadelphia offers plenty of family-friendly Halloween events that are more fun than fright.

Dress up and explore the city’s famous museums in costumes, trick-or-treat with horses, or cast your vote for the winner of a local pet costume contest. Plus, most of these events have beer gardens and other installations for parents.

Here are some of the best spooky (not scary) family-friendly Halloween events in Philadelphia.

Franklin Fright at Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute will host Franklin Fright for kids to trick-or-treat through the exhibits and participate in spooky science experiments.

🕒 Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 💵 Free with general admission, 📍222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 fi.edu, 📞 215-448-1200

Dinos After Dark: Halloween Edition at the Academy of Natural Sciences

At Dinos After Dark at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences, guests can enjoy pay-what-you-wish ($10 donation encouraged) admission to family-friendly festivities inside the museum, including a Dino Drafts Beer Garden for the adults.

🕒 Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m., 💵 Pay what you wish, 📍1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 ansp.org, 📞 215-299-1000

Halloween at the Please Touch Museum

Fairmount Park’s kid-favorite museum is hosting its annual Halloween celebration in October. On Halloween, join the museum for a not-so-spooky day with costumed characters, crafts, and surprises.

🕒 Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 💵 $20, 📍4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org, 📞 215-581-3181

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts’ Family Haunted Circus

Watch gravity-defying stunts, fire twirling, and more with two family-friendly performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts’ youth and adult troupes.

🕒 Nov. 1, 5 p.m., 💵 $10-$20, 📍6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 phillycircus.com, 📞 215-849-1991

Philadelphia Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo’s annual Halloween extravaganza is back again with seasonal decor, Halloween-themed animal enrichment, and plenty of activities for the little ones in costume. Join a daily costume parade around Bird Lake for a chance to win a family membership.

🕒 Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 💵 $27-$39, 📍3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 philadelphiazoo.org, 📞 215-243-1100

Morris ArBOOretum & Gardens

Explore the Morris Arboretum & Gardens among villainous scarecrows like Maleficent for the 18th annual Scarecrow Walk, listen to October story times, and check out the 100-square-foot Pumpkin Cottage exhibition throughout October.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, 💵 $10-$20, 📍100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 morrisarboretum.org, 📞 215-247-5777

Haunted Horses at Northwestern Stables

Trick-or-treat at this Philadelphia horse stable where costumed riders on horseback will hand out treats with guests voting on their favorite rider-horse duo.

🕒 Oct. 25, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 💵 $9.85, 📍120 W. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 northwesternstables.com, ✉️ execdir.nws@gmail.com

Halloween at Franklin Square

Throughout October, Franklin Square’s mini golf course goes spooky and opens at night.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, 5 to 10 p.m., 💵 $12-$15 (mini golf), 📍200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org

Chestnut Hill’s Halloween on the Hill & Pet Parade

Chestnut Hill’s annual Halloween block party and celebration is taking place on Oct. 26 with trick-or-treating, scavenger hunts, and a costumed pet parade.

🕒 Oct. 26, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Germantown Avenue and East Hartwell Lane, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 chestnuthillpa.com, 📞 215-247-6696

East Falls Halloween Parade & Block Party

Halloween parade, costume contests, kid activities, and a fun-filled afternoon in East Falls, hosted by the Rutabaga Toy Library.

🕒 Oct. 25, 3 to 6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Conrad Street and Sunnyside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19129, 🌐 rutabagatoylibrary.com, 📞 267-297-5293

East Passyunk Fall Fest

East Passyunk Avenue is pulling out all the stops for Halloween and a fall festival including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and live music.

🕒 Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍East Passyunk Avenue and Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com, 📞 215-336-1455

Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Pet Costume Contest

Street Tales Animal Rescue is throwing its annual Halloween festival and pet costume contest, with a $500 grand prize, plus local food and drinks at Liberty Lands.

🕒 Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍913 N. Third St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 streettails.org, 📞 267-761-9434

South Street Candy Crawl

Bring the family to South Street’s bustling strip for “South Street is Dead,” including a candy crawl for trick-or-treating followed by an adults Boos-or-Brews happy hour pub crawl.

🕒 Oct. 25, noon to 4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Sixth and South Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 southstreet.com, 📞 215-413-3713

Halloween in Manayunk

Manayunk has a stacked lineup of Halloween activities from a new Fall Fest with plenty of family fun to the Haunting at Lincoln Mill haunted house. On Oct. 25, neighborhood trick-or-treating will take place among local businesses.

🕒 Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 💵 Free/Pay as you go, 📍4100 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com, 📞 215-482-9565

Autumn on the Avenue in Mount Airy

Mount Airy’s annual fall and Halloween event is back with three blocks worth of fun for the family including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and the Tired Hands Mount Airy Biergarten for adults.

🕒 Oct. 23, 3:30 to 6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍6600 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairycdc.org, 📞 215-844-6021

Halloween Twist and Trick-or-Treating at the Museum of Illusions

Everyday exhibits at Philadelphia’s Museum of Illusions will transform into spooky spectacles for October. From Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, children’s crafts, and costumed Halloween characters.

🕒 Oct. 27-31, 💵 $20.50-$25.50, 📍401 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 moiphilly.com, 📞 267-703-2270