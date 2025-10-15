16 spooky (not scary) Halloween events for kids and families in the Philly region

It’s already a spooky enough October with yet another heartbreaking Phillies playoff exit, so why not enjoy the season without a blood pressure spike? Philadelphia offers plenty of family-friendly Halloween events that are more fun than fright.

Dress up and explore the city’s famous museums in costumes, trick-or-treat with horses, or cast your vote for the winner of a local pet costume contest. Plus, most of these events have beer gardens and other installations for parents.

Here are some of the best spooky (not scary) family-friendly Halloween events in Philadelphia.

Franklin Fright at Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute will host Franklin Fright for kids to trick-or-treat through the exhibits and participate in spooky science experiments.

🕒 Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 💵 Free with general admission, 📍222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 fi.edu, 📞 215-448-1200

At Dinos After Dark at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences, guests can enjoy pay-what-you-wish ($10 donation encouraged) admission to family-friendly festivities inside the museum, including a Dino Drafts Beer Garden for the adults.

🕒 Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m., 💵 Pay what you wish, 📍1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 ansp.org, 📞 215-299-1000

Fairmount Park’s kid-favorite museum is hosting its annual Halloween celebration in October. On Halloween, join the museum for a not-so-spooky day with costumed characters, crafts, and surprises.

🕒 Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 💵 $20, 📍4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org, 📞 215-581-3181

Watch gravity-defying stunts, fire twirling, and more with two family-friendly performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts’ youth and adult troupes.

🕒 Nov. 1, 5 p.m., 💵 $10-$20, 📍6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 phillycircus.com, 📞 215-849-1991

The Philadelphia Zoo’s annual Halloween extravaganza is back again with seasonal decor, Halloween-themed animal enrichment, and plenty of activities for the little ones in costume. Join a daily costume parade around Bird Lake for a chance to win a family membership.

🕒 Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 💵 $27-$39, 📍3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 philadelphiazoo.org, 📞 215-243-1100

Explore the Morris Arboretum & Gardens among villainous scarecrows like Maleficent for the 18th annual Scarecrow Walk, listen to October story times, and check out the 100-square-foot Pumpkin Cottage exhibition throughout October.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, 💵 $10-$20, 📍100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 morrisarboretum.org, 📞 215-247-5777

Trick-or-treat at this Philadelphia horse stable where costumed riders on horseback will hand out treats with guests voting on their favorite rider-horse duo.

🕒 Oct. 25, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 💵 $9.85, 📍120 W. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 northwesternstables.com, ✉️ execdir.nws@gmail.com

Throughout October, Franklin Square’s mini golf course goes spooky and opens at night.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, 5 to 10 p.m., 💵 $12-$15 (mini golf), 📍200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org

Chestnut Hill’s annual Halloween block party and celebration is taking place on Oct. 26 with trick-or-treating, scavenger hunts, and a costumed pet parade.

🕒 Oct. 26, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Germantown Avenue and East Hartwell Lane, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 chestnuthillpa.com, 📞 215-247-6696

Halloween parade, costume contests, kid activities, and a fun-filled afternoon in East Falls, hosted by the Rutabaga Toy Library.

🕒 Oct. 25, 3 to 6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Conrad Street and Sunnyside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19129, 🌐 rutabagatoylibrary.com, 📞 267-297-5293

East Passyunk Avenue is pulling out all the stops for Halloween and a fall festival including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and live music.

🕒 Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍East Passyunk Avenue and Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com, 📞 215-336-1455

Street Tales Animal Rescue is throwing its annual Halloween festival and pet costume contest, with a $500 grand prize, plus local food and drinks at Liberty Lands.

🕒 Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍913 N. Third St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 streettails.org, 📞 267-761-9434

Bring the family to South Street’s bustling strip for “South Street is Dead,” including a candy crawl for trick-or-treating followed by an adults Boos-or-Brews happy hour pub crawl.

🕒 Oct. 25, noon to 4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Sixth and South Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 southstreet.com, 📞 215-413-3713

Manayunk has a stacked lineup of Halloween activities from a new Fall Fest with plenty of family fun to the Haunting at Lincoln Mill haunted house. On Oct. 25, neighborhood trick-or-treating will take place among local businesses.

🕒 Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 💵 Free/Pay as you go, 📍4100 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com, 📞 215-482-9565

Mount Airy’s annual fall and Halloween event is back with three blocks worth of fun for the family including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and the Tired Hands Mount Airy Biergarten for adults.

🕒 Oct. 23, 3:30 to 6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍6600 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairycdc.org, 📞 215-844-6021

Everyday exhibits at Philadelphia’s Museum of Illusions will transform into spooky spectacles for October. From Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, children’s crafts, and costumed Halloween characters.

🕒 Oct. 27-31, 💵 $20.50-$25.50, 📍401 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 moiphilly.com, 📞 267-703-2270