Coincidentally, the house sits on a corner that was once a nexus of abolitionist activity and discussion. Across the street is the 1846 home of Stephen Smith, a freed slave who amassed tremendous wealth as a Philadelphia industrialist. He contributed much of it to the abolitionist movement, ferrying slaves to freedom in secret compartments in the cars of his (legal, aboveground) railroad line. At the same intersection, he founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church, currently being rebuilt after a fire. And next to Smith’s home is an empty lot where the Banneker House Hotel, one of the only resorts for blacks in the country at the time, housed members of the Vigilante Committee of Philadelphia, responsible for coordination of the Underground Railroad.