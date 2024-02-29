How Philly designer Heavy Slime is involved in the latest Taylor Swift ‘Reputation’ release conspiracy theory

A T-shirt designed by a Philly-based creator is at the forefront of the latest Taylor Swift conspiracy theory.

The popular TikTok creator @V_Swiftie_, who’s racked up more than 2 million views for his theories about the pop star, made a new post highlighting a shirt by Heavy Slime this week.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times, the TikToker dove deep into a theory that Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be a double album that also includes the highly anticipated rerecordings of her 2017 album, Reputation.

The video is intricate to say the least, and arguably delulu, with a lot of math and speculation.

As for how Heavy Slime folds into all of this, Swift was photographed before a weekend show along with Mark Hoppus, Blink-182′s bassist. The pop-punk band and Swift had overlapping tour stops in Sydney.

The photo showed Hoppus wearing a shirt featuring a sketch of Mickey Mouse pushing a shopping cart with a tombstone inside that said “can’t wait to die.” It’s a creation by Eric Kenney, who’s known locally and beyond for the punk designs by his company, Heavy Slime.

@V_Swiftie_’s video said Hoppus’ shirt was no coincidence. The creator suggested the phrase “can’t wait to die” was “very reminiscent” of Swift’s song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” because the singer climbs out of a grave in the original music video and the lyrics reference the “old Taylor Swift” dying.

But Kenney — who did not immediately respond to a request for comment — said on Instagram that it’s literally just a T-shirt and that the design is nearly a decade old.

“My shirt is making the Swifties spiral,” he said, adding the crying laughing emoji.

Look what he made them do indeed.

It’s also not the first time a celebrity has brought additional attention to Kenney’s work — nor is it the first connection to Swift. Ahead of the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Kelce (notable big brother to Swift’s boyfriend, Travis), wore a Heavy Slime crewneck as part of his walkup fit.

And for those of you who want the conspiracy theory shirt, as worn by Hoppus, it’s available for $36 on Heavy Slime’s website.