Horoscopes: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Wisdom is the virtue that will keep you from spinning your wheels, wasting your time and squandering your money. Wisdom may not make you rich in dollars today, but it will make you rich in what matters more.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most things run when chased and hide when you’re looking for them. Instead of seeking someone to love, resolve to love people in general. You’ll meet many who are lovable and make a very special connection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are the best person for the job, which is why it falls to you. Don’t waste a second in doubt; just assume you were meant for this and take the next step and the next, each with confidence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Drama seems to follow certain people, who you might even say are agents of chaos. To avoid getting swept up in it, skim the surface of social interaction. Keep things light and move the action swiftly along.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It takes time for relationships to solidify. People need to settle in and relax before they can be receptive to the exchange. Once you place your trust, keep it there a while to see what happens.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t have to know what you’re doing to get it done. Don’t intellectualize this one. Your mind will light up when your body is in motion, so dive in and trust that the connection will happen naturally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As a leader you’ll give your all and get back so much more than you give. Embrace expansion. Your group grows and yet doesn’t become more work. A good group takes care of itself as it gets bigger.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In some ways, you feel like you are out to sea with no land in sight. But just because ocean is all that’s visible doesn’t mean your land doesn’t exist. Hold on to hope and stay the course.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You feel indebted, but are you really? Perhaps you’re not valuing your own contributions. Your humble assessment will endear you to generous, fair and greedy people alike. Ask objective parties what they think of your deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Compliments may feel good, but what you prefer is the honest feedback that will help you fix or improve things. You’ll welcome and receive constructive criticism to help you level up your work and relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Those who risk rejection regularly become somewhat immune to its otherwise crippling effects. You can be proud of today’s opportunity because you earned it by being bold enough to try.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your inner commentator is loud and strong today, which works well when cheerleading and encouragement is going on but plays terribly if negatively focused. To stay inwardly optimistic, stick with supportive and nurturing environments.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 4). Like the singing bird and the howling wolf, you don’t need an instrument — you are the instrument. You’ll travel light; the world responds to your song. More highlights: You’ll hone skills then enjoy being pursued and courted. You’ll try on a dream temporarily and decide if it’s for you. You’ll be a savvy investor and help friends make money too. Taurus and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 5, 19, 28 and 8.