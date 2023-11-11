Horoscopes: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though your morning mood isn’t the best, you’re so excellent at making adjustments that you’ll soon be on the path to winning the day with an attitude trending toward the positive and fixated on squeezing the joy out of moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Ideas are invisible, so their existence is debatable until they are acted on. Once a thing has been built, the idea behind it can be seen. You have theories that deserve to be created, applied and tested.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you said you were caught in a cycle, you wouldn’t be wrong about it. But since seeing yourself as ensnared is not particularly helpful, you’ll instead notice the many advantages of your position, as well as the outs.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You no longer have to be afraid of being more generous than is good for you because you only give what you want to, what you can afford to lose and what feels so right to you that the giving is its own reward.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though you are open-minded, you’ll stick close to your moral center even when those around you veer off. It’s better to make someone mad by doing what’s right than to make them happy by doing what’s wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When it seems like it should be easy to release negative feelings, but it’s not, consider that there may be a course of action to take to reverse or account for the wrong that’s been done to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re friends with the past, so you welcome its visits. Sometimes it arrives as a memory. Today it comes on legs, in texts, through the mail or other — a disruption, a delight or a chance to set things right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pressures take the form of people who want you to do things you don’t feel like doing. The activities may be in your best interest, but at first, compliance still takes effort. Once you dive in, the effort will be its own reward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because you give your all to relationships, they change you. Exactly how won’t be obvious until the transformation is complete and you can look back and see the before and after.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You usually make the most of less-than-optimal circumstances, but you also want to make the most of things that are already very good. You’ll do so by maximizing your enjoyment. Sink into the circumstance; take it in like a sponge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Schooling concerns the acceptance of a series of established disciplines. Learning is organic and born of an inner spark of curiosity. You’ll learn what you want and need to, no schooling necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Challenges will happen on their own; you don’t have to seek them. Make things easy on yourself. If you know where you thrive, go there. If you haven’t found it yet, you’re absolutely about to.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 10). The Greek word “philosophia” describes a “love of knowledge, pursuit of wisdom; systematic investigation.” You will develop, hone and live your personal philosophy. Friends and devotees join you in new routines and projects. More highlights: You’ll achieve a transformation; you’ll get a pay bump; and you’ll be extravagantly celebrated. Virgo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 14, 30, 28 and 42.