Horoscopes: Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Before you decide to play harder and smarter to take the win, decide if this game is worth playing at all. What does the winner get? Supremacy is not enough of a prize in and of itself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your dreams are your wings. You’ll share them, write about them, plan them and involve others. That last one requires you to put yourself out there, but the next step is even more vulnerable: invest. You go first. You’ll be joined.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Mind over emotions doesn’t work today. The most expedient way is to feel your feeling, whatever it is, even if it seems inappropriate, embarrassing or too much. It will only last a few minutes and then it will change.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You refuse to take anything too seriously. You know there is no solution for a problem, but the bright illumination of a momentary epiphany is still a pleasure and a cause for bonding with other hearts and minds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With diplomacy, you can make a point without making an enemy — but do you even need to do that much? Opinions change over time. This opportunity to connect can be about something more, like playfulness and a shared moment of joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your thoughtful encouragement inspires people to showcase their finest qualities. To acknowledge seemingly minor actions can elevate relationships and experiences to a higher level, fostering a circle of love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You won’t see eye to eye with your collaborators and that’s the whole point. No eyeball can take in the whole picture. Keep asking for different perspectives, especially from those who are outside the world of your project.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Unstructured work, meetings and even conversations will be bothersome. You’ll feel freer inside of a plan. You’ll prefer to go by the agenda and, where there isn’t one, you’ll agree on what it should be before you begin.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Part of your routine that once made sense has now run out its usefulness. Go back to the drawing board. A new way of working will serve your purposes much more efficiently.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You choose your friends carefully because you realize how much the people close to you can impact your days, influence your decisions and color your time. Today you’ll be glad about your choice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The transformation you desire is as possible as you are committed to making it happen. Set up some accountability. Enlist the aid of those who will be excited to see you win. Include someone you want to impress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The answer to “Is it me?” is often, at least to some small degree, “Yes.” Not today. It’s them entirely. So, you don’t have to waste time going over the play by play. Just move on, knowing your side of the street is clean.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 15). A year when you’ll often have the best kind of automatic responses, which lead you to act without worry or indecision because you already know, from a deep place inside you, exactly what to do. More highlights: You’ll be paid to nurture the talents of others. A once-troubling drama will resolve. You’ll finally have the money to explore an idea or expand on your pet project. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 28, 19, 3, 35 and 22.