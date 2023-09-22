Horoscopes: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be your own babysitter and a challenge to watch over. Maintaining a friendly line of discipline will get you to a deadline. Set a reasonable goal and do not allow yourself a diversion until you hit it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though the world can be fickle, you are loyal and constant. That’s why it’s important you also model it. Keep your appointments even when they become inconvenient. And hold fast to your word.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Things are only as important as you make them. Relatedly, this is one of those rare times when the value you assign to something will hold. You can name your price and you’ll get it, if not now, then eventually.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s something you’d pursue if it weren’t so outside your norm. You just might be very good at this. If you need a reason to take the risk, consider this: You can’t share your gifts if you don’t know what they are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The gleam in your eye is because you’re thinking of something you won’t share. Your private takes are part of the fun of being you. The mystery attracts interest from others. You get to choose which kind, if any, to entertain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve no formal training in the art of happiness, but enough natural talent to become a teacher to those around you. The lessons will be delivered subconsciously and through example.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the days of caves and saber-tooth tigers, being the focus of attention was dangerous and often preceded attack. It’s natural that performing is a primal fear producing the requisite heartbeats. You’ll overcome this and be brilliant.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The ever-present option of checking out what the neighbors, internet, or competition are doing can suck up time rather joylessly. You’re better off with the mantra: “Not my circus, not my monkeys.”

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People will forget what you tell them, but they won’t forget what you help them do. You have a gift for this. You will be an excellent guide of both the body and mind as you teach through practice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are arguments so fundamentally polarized that they can’t be resolved, only outgrown. You’ll decide to drop one for good and feel immediately lighter, like your mind is now free to take on more productive pursuits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Keep the action moving. If you let a conversation go on for too long it will seem like you don’t have much else to do, which is not a good look. There are too many interesting things going on to let one person monopolize you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Computers give you answers. People give you wisdom. You’ll appreciate the value of lived experience and the specificity that comes from a human who understands the larger context and the nuances of the heart.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 22). In the weeks after your birthday, you slowly unwrap the new you, a stronger, brighter and more skilled version. New relationships form, ones that support you, sometimes by needing you, other times by serving you. Your finances augment to meet a dream. More highlights: You’ll seize opportunities to create unity and solidarity. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 14, 2, 21 and 19.