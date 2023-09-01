Horoscopes: Friday, September 1, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your wisdom shines through your choice of what and whom to get involved with. Trust those initial prescient instincts, especially when they seem to have no rhyme or reason. Something deep in you knows.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your team is good, but it could use more people on it. The same one who supports and adores you one day may fall short on another, but with a robust team there will always be someone to absorb the demand. Keep adding.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You keep hitting a block on your way to the next level. It’s OK to accept that this project has an upper limit. Instead of trying to make your offering different, think about who might need exactly this offering.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The people who have what you want may not be the best ones to teach you. They may have lucked into the position with talent, support or good timing. Guidance comes in many forms. Stay open to all kinds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are nurtured by earth, air and water, but the element you need most today comes from the fiery ball in the sky. Sunshine above connects with the fire in your belly. Soak up the rays and your passion returns.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s something you’re attached to that used to provide you with a means to collect joy. Now joy is coming to you in a different way. “Be like a tree and let the dead leaves drop.” -- Rumi

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t need luck; you just need practice. As long as you’re repeating the right things, repetition brings mastery. Tonight: In the absence of a good option, you don’t have to choose the lesser of two evils. Choose nothing instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There will be a point in every relationship when doing the selfless thing seems hard. That point should ( not be early on. If you’re feeling resistant or ungenerous, there’s probably a reason, and you should heed it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fun is contagious. Some people are more susceptible, and certain environments more conducive. But perhaps the most influential factor in the spread of fun today will be timing, which you’re a master of.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your thought process will be like television. You don’t control all the programming, but you can choose the channel and change the show too. You’re never stuck with what’s on. The controller is in your hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Being self-entertaining makes you much better company than those who depend on others for amusement and happiness. You’ll be reminded that the better you are with yourself, the more you bring to relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The old adage “Location, location, location...” will apply. You won’t have to work as hard when the environment does the heavy lifting for you. For the greatest ease, go to the popular places at the unpopular times.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 1). This year celebrates your many talents and tones. It will seem you have a foot in two different worlds, until these different parts of you converge in one spectacular project. There’s a special buzz around what you produce, and you’ll make a difference to many. A responsibility becomes a source of wealth. Capricorn and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 29, 22, 41 and 46.