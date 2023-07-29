Horoscopes: July 29, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Emotions can come over you at seemingly inopportune times, though keep in mind that this is just what makes life interesting. Also, a feeling doesn’t have to be optimal, comfortable or even appropriate to be perfectly acceptable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dorothy had to land in Oz to appreciate everyone back home. Travel will do the same for you. Get your ticket to a magical place, or anyplace different really. Anticipating a trip will begin your appreciation process.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even the most intellectual problem will benefit from some physicalization. Your brain is a body part too and needs circulation and hydration to be at its best. Engaging your body in the thought process will help you figure everything out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because you believe in yourself, the idea that your work has flaws is not a threat to your self-worth. Also, optimism does not preclude you from having a backup strategy. A plan B can actually give you more confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can leverage the special connection you share with your fellow fire signs (Aries and Sagittarius) to tick off an item on your wish list. Getting what you want will have a ripple effect, and others will have what they want too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Take advantage of calm stretches. What needs doing? Handle the little details you won’t have time for when the action picks up, like sharpening your tools or your skills. Also, the day will show you what you need to learn next.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Instead of listening to people tell you what they can do, observe the work they actually have done. In general, interactions will be lucky when you keep it short and leave them wanting more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your day has a strange rhythm of fast action then odd lulls. In the blur of a quick pace, it’s easy to overlook basic information like what exactly is expected of you. Keep checking in about that because it will change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is said that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, but it could also get thrown in the garbage bin, traded out for a wheel that spins quietly. Before complaining you will carefully assess whether you can fix a problem yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even on days like today when you’re not committed, obligated or in any way pressured to show up any place in particular, your energy and time are still sacred commodities. You’ll spend them well, ever mindful of the good they can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some silences are heavy, and others float, glow, gloat or grow. You read silence very well now and assign accurate meanings to the pauses, which communicate more than words.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Moods happen. People will erroneously assign reasons for them, but the circumstances are not to blame. Mood lifters that work consistently include exercise, sunshine and connecting with others, especially in a helping capacity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (JULY 29). The year is one long celebration of love in its many forms. Your devotion to an endeavor will define your lifestyle for several months at a time. You’ll stick with things until they bear fruit. More highlights: The universe throws you for a loop intended to better your fortunes. You’ll make a product, attract buyers and cash in. You’ll often master the art of contentment. Capricorn and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 37, 8 and 15.