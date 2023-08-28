Horoscopes: Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Growth is a natural and unconscious process … until it isn’t. Then growth is a decision about who you are and how you’re going to make it happen. You’ll contemplate a conscious change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is one of those rare times when pushing your luck will be a good thing, so don’t be afraid to rock the boat. The boat is stuck on a reef and must be rocked in order to get unstuck.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today it’s not what you know or who you know, it’s how you present the knowledge. Less is more. Quiet confidence will convey a sense of power that helps people settle in and get down to work.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s OK to be needy sometimes. Without need, there is no bond. Being helped shows us how to help. Vulnerability is the hollowness that allows us to resonate with one another.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The best games to take part in will be the ones that don’t offer a winning trophy. With no reward at the end, you can really connect with the feeling of simply being able, active and in the flow of life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s not that there are no stupid questions. There are, in fact, very stupid questions, and yet even those may take you to a new vantage from which to see the problem. Each and every different point of view informs the big picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t need to pay to learn, at least not with dollars. Pay with your time and with the awkwardness you feel trying something new. The best education offers no grades. Instead, it gives you skills, knowledge and hopefully wisdom, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In a weird way, things that are too easy become very hard. Tedium is laborious. Anticipate it and be ready to make things more interesting by adding a twist or an extra challenge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). New information will surprise and perhaps unsettle you, but don’t worry. You don’t have to change everything just because you now understand something you didn’t before. The necessary adjustment will be very small, and you’re adaptable!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’d like to think you don’t do anything without a reason, but now you’re oddly drawn to an endeavor that’s a little scary, moving forward without knowing why. Perhaps “because it scares me” is reason enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you pass the unfinished business seven times a day and think a negative thought about it, that’s seven negative thoughts darkening your mind. You’ll handle your to-do list and then bask in mental sunshine — a well-deserved respite.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re the blast of fresh excitement that enlivens the scene. You don’t show up to have fun, you show up to BE fun. Because you bring your “A” game to socializing, you wind up getting invited to the A-list events.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 28). Welcome to the year of the heart. You shun societal programming to follow the beating in your chest, which talks to you in the rhythm of joy. You don’t even need to be brave; love does all the work. More highlights: You’re creative and industrious. You’ll build what’s useful: a strong relationship, a network of resources and the solution to a persistent problem. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 40, 5, 1 and 17.