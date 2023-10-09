Horoscopes: Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you count on the fact that you’ll make mistakes, you won’t fear making them anymore. You’re powerful when you decide that no matter what happens, you’ll make good, if not in the moment then because of it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can feel when someone likes you, and right now they like you. Take it in. There’s nothing you have to do about it. That’s the beauty of a pure feeling like this. It’s a gift without strings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A meteoric ride to the top is a thrill, but speed has a price. It burns as it goes, diminishing the goods. It may be worth it to get there quick, though you should also consider the slow climb.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Acceptance is not passive, rather it’s a brave opening to reality. Acceptance gives you power because suddenly, instead of fighting against a reality that doesn’t match up to your preferences, you’re dealing in what’s real.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Preferences, demands and censorship limit what you can engage with and be energized by. This limit keeps you in a box — not good or bad, it’s just a particular experience that may or may not fit your current needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No one is born knowing the right thing to say. Eloquence must be learned, and often the education comes through saying the wrong thing. You’ll offer grace to yourself and anyone who needs it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Theoretically, you don’t have to put much of yourself into the work. Many could do the job just fine; your emotional investment is completely optional. And yet, without the personal touch only you can give, this will all fall flat.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Should you feel guilty for wanting space/a project/a person completely to yourself? It would be nice not to feel the constant weight of compromise on your shoulders. You’ll get your wish if you negotiate for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Since each person is differently wired, you never can tell who will resonate with what. Luckily, the internet will do the sorting for you, so you have a better chance at making good matches for work and play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). First times are so exciting. Firsts can make life beautiful, scary, adventurous and transformative. Getting older doesn’t necessarily mean there are fewer “firsts,” though you must be the engine that seeks them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The whole truth is not purely facts. The facts are not inconsequential, but because they can be stacked in so many different ways, they cannot be trusted. The whole truth is facts plus intention.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Another sign that you’re on the right path: The sensory aspects of an endeavor are growing on you. You’ll proceed to mastery, though by that time your results will matter less to you than the joy of the process itself.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 9). You’re tuning into the essence of your own happiness. Small moments fill your heart, and big moments tilt you in the direction to gather up loads more magic. Other highlights: Something you commit to paper goes public in a lucrative way. You’ll be featured at a gathering. You’ll give a gift that you’ll also get to enjoy and travel with. Aries and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 10, 4, 44 and 17.