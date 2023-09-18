Horoscopes: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone knows to act happy when they hear another person’s good news, but you’ll actually genuinely be happy for someone whose dream is coming true. This is a sign of your deep affection, admiration and pure love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You strive to inspire others, not to dominate them. Your methods of leadership are so subtle as to be hardly detectable, and yet you get results. The group moves where you need it to go.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are natural talents and affinities that are still dormant inside you. They can only be activated by exploration. Take on easy things and hard things because you can’t tell what will click with you until you try.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love brings on an exchange of empowerment that bolsters all parties. Even if you love from a great distance, or you love in secret, the energy traveling between you and your beloved is palpable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Many dogs see their leashes and get excited about heading out for fresh air, new scents and adventure. Cats like you despise leashes. You don’t want to be tethered to another person’s adventure; you want to make your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s a charge that comes from being close to powerful, uncontrollable forces or forbidden territory. And while it’s easier to flirt with danger if you have no intention of starting a relationship with it, it’s a slippery slope.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When the spotlight swings to you, some will be happy for you, and you can count those folks among your truest friends and supporters. Others will be having the normal, human response of being jealous.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re no smaller around people who don’t get your complexities or see your many facets, but you might (SET ITAL) feel (END ITAL) smaller. When others don’t reflect you, it’s important to bring your own mirror and use it to remind yourself who you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll dive into work and involve yourself deeply. The more research and experimentation you do, the better your results will fit the one who needs it most. The feeling of being useful is sublime.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Social situations can stir up tense feelings in you, but you really needn’t worry about anything, least of all how you’ll come across. You don’t need to try to be anything; just relax and your charm will come through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s much easier to steer a bike (or car, or life) that’s already moving. Get momentum going — any direction will do — and you’ll soon be zooming through a list of potential accomplishments with total control of the wheel.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). True love doesn’t ask people to change, and yet they will anyway because true love changes people. You’ll let go of your expectations of someone and embrace the reality of who they are — a work in progress.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 18). Due to your shimmering success, everyone will want to know your secret, though few will have what it takes to apply it. You prioritize the needs and satisfaction of others, and because of this focus, they give you the world. More highlights: Romance takes you on a journey. A new understanding of money and investments puts you in a new era. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 15, 3, 30, 2 and 12.