Horoscopes: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to do good works to be accepted, nor must you be virtuous to be loved. Do the benevolent thing because it’s the expression of your spirit that celebrates you best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are you interesting or difficult? Do you see things differently, or are you purposely contrarian? These questions pop into your mind — a sign that you’re self-aware.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The ancients believed that the soul resides in the area between the heart and the solar plexus. Whether or not it’s true, you’ll sense a soulfire inside yourself, radiating excitement from this space today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your dreams are possible but not easy. You’ll have to fight to bring them into being, and in doing so, you’ll prove your worthiness to have what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Fantastic options are available to you. Your vision turns psychic, and you can see all possible paths and where they lead. It doesn’t make choosing easier, only more informed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though wary of getting dragged into a drama, you still hear people out. The benefits of doing so outweigh the dangers. Staying open makes you rich in compassion, knowledge and adventures.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because you’re secure in your status as a smart person, you have no problem admitting the holes in your knowledge. You’ll ask good questions. After all, no one ever learned by pretending they already knew.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Gloria Steinem suggested, “Nothing is accomplished without making fools of ourselves.” The experience is relative. What one person sees as ridiculous could go down in history as genius.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Any fool can make matters complicated. It takes a smart person like you to seek the essential and cut the rest. Tonight: Be careful not to attribute qualities to a potential sweetheart that the person does not possess.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are cosmically aligned for strategizing. Dream yourself into the distant future, the one where you get what you want. Work your way back from it, noting the mile markers that give you hints about what it took to get there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A philosophical mood has you thinking about the nature of things. You like some of your current theories, but you still leave room for doubt. An open mind will keep you constantly improving.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are important things coming together behind the scenes, and it’s all in your favor. Since it’s hard to see and happening slowly, it’s like the watched pot that never boils. Leave it alone and have faith that you’re being cared for.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 11). You’ll reach goals by aiming beyond them. More than one person will fall in love with your zest for life. You’ll often be chosen for key projects. And though it’s satisfying to be a part of something big, you’ll love the small, personal victories the most. When you want it, you’ll have an entourage to help you achieve a vision. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 17, 46, 12 and 2.