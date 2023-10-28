Horoscopes: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll put your mind to it and stay on your path without detour, distraction or pause. This consistency will lead you to a solid place. You’ll also be lauded for your social skills. People really like you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need your take. They’ll ask what you think. They’ll want you to witness their stories, problems and insights. You’ll know what to say that will not only answer the situation at hand but will be actionable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your innate sense of social balance makes it difficult for you to receive gracious hospitality without quickly returning it. However, it’s better not to keep a mental tally now. Simply accept the gifts offered to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The project that was on your back burner is now moved to the front and you suddenly realize there are not enough burners. Do what you can and soon others will offer help and resources.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Research and experiment. Ask what’s working for others because some of it will work for you too. Persistence coupled with problem-solving skills will win out. Success will be the result of tinkering.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even as you stand in your truth you are well aware there are many other truths in the same situation. Respecting other people’s point of view, you’ll see options invisible to those stuck in one narrow line of sight.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Friendship is, for the most part, a completely voluntary relationship. That is both the beautiful and the tenuous thing about it. You’ll actively cherish your friendships, fully realizing the rarity of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your reputation will precede you. What do you think it should be? What will set the others up for a fulfilling experience with you? Today, you will be able to shape the story to a great extent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You play to win. Be aware that the moment of victory is when many make mistakes by becoming overconfident and therefore open to mistakes of greed and arrogance. Be mindful not to let success go to your head.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you think a person can figure it out on their own, you’ll let them. Your leadership is needed in the hard parts, not the easy ones. You’re brave and can lead others through territory you don’t even know yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone is different, with a unique set of experiences and a way of processing them that is totally original. Knowing this, you don’t assume things about people; you ask. You’ll earn respect and trust with this move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Escape fantasies pop to mind, especially having to do with exotic places. Are you avoiding something in the immediate future? Once you face it, your getaway will be truly paradise.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 28). You’ll jump on the right project at the right time and make money with your stellar timing. You’ll embrace community and feel the comfort of togetherness. You’ll tap into the people you can connect with to get greater knowledge of a problem and you’ll collect feedback that helps you leap into a new era of purpose, momentum and awareness. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 3, 30, 20 and 5.