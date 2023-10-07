Horoscopes: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve done all the planning you can. You’ve created an environment conducive to the vibe you’re going for. Now, let go of worry. It’s not up to you. It’s time to invite everyone in and see what happens.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The universe is withholding something good from you, but you’ll be luckier for this. Either it’s not the right time, or it’s not the right wish. Granted wishes don’t always bring the requisite gratification. Many wouldn’t be good to have at all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Those who appear brave may be just too naive to understand the risks. If you now feel cautious and less enthusiastic about participating in anything remotely dangerous, chalk it up to wisdom and maturity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be energized by your interactions and enjoy the people you’re around, and yet you’ll still need your alone time. Keep it sacred. Do just what you like the way you like it. Protect your you-time as you would a baby’s nap.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You value harmony and are willing to help and support others, even when they are being less than harmonious. Just remember that you are not a sponge for other people’s feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today you will be an example of your typical conscientious style. You’re organized, reliable, self-disciplined and on track with your goals — until tonight, when you’re not. Any wildness is well-earned.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Change won’t scare you; it will embolden you. You’ll head into new environments knowing that if it doesn’t feel right, you can always leave with a story. And if it does feel right, you’ll come away with boons and benefits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You were initially drawn to a relationship out of mutual need and now the needs have shifted, either because they were met or were not. Updates and renewals are now an option.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s a kind of love that writes its name in bubble letters across your heart — fun. There’s also a kind that scratches its name, mistaking your heart for a tree — not fun, but at least the name won’t float away or pop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To exert some measure of control over one’s environment is a primal priority. People admire the ones who are a little cavalier about it, loosening their grip on the reins of life in service of pulling off a trick. That’s you today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll find your mind drifting to unhelpful places. Softly encourage it back to building with what you have. It’s worth it to work on becoming the gentle guide of your mind and not the lax one or the harsh one either.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Avoid confusion by narrowing your choices. These three questions will help: What would please you the most? What would do the most good for those around you? What feels right? From there the answer will be obvious.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 7). Because of your immense gratitude, your celebration goes on and on this year — a party in your heart. Work will be fruitful, but so continuous that eventually you’ll need a change and you’ll get it. More highlights: You’ll embark on a big, beautiful adventure. Developments in your personal life give you a sense of emotional and financial security. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 2, 22, 1 and 42.